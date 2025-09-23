Cinematic Splendor: Ayodhya's 'Filmy Ram Lila' Captivates Millions

The grand 'Filmy Ram Lila' spectacle dazzled the audience as it kicked off at Ayodhya's Ramkatha Park on Monday. The event, staged on a massive 120-foot platform, harnesses advanced 3D technology to bring ancient tales to life, starting with the dramatic story of Narada's infatuation.

With a towering 240-foot Ravana effigy set to burn by October 2, the Uttar Pradesh government detailed how 60 artisans from four states constructed these impressive figures, blending traditional methods with modern technology. Introduced during the 2020 pandemic, the event now annually incorporates renowned film personalities, adding Hollywood-style allure.

This year's iteration features prominent actors like Bindu Dara Singh as Lord Shiva and Miss Universe India Manika Vishwakarma as Goddess Sita, capturing the attention of millions both live and across global broadcasts. Attesting to its cultural importance, founder president Subhash Malik emphasized its dual role in preserving Indian heritage and elevating Ayodhya's tourism profile.