'Dancing Girl' Heist: Professor Nabbed for Museum Theft

A professor from a private university in Haryana has been arrested for allegedly stealing a replica of the 'Dancing Girl' sculpture from the National Museum. The theft was discovered by CISF personnel, leading to the suspect's capture and recovery of the artifact. Investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2025 00:10 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 00:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A professor has been arrested for allegedly stealing a replica of the iconic 'Dancing Girl' statue from the National Museum in Delhi. The incident unfolded when museum security noticed the missing item and quickly apprehended the suspect inside the premises.

According to police sources, the theft occurred on Saturday afternoon, prompting CISF personnel to initiate a swift search operation. The suspect, who is said to be a professor at a private university in Haryana, was handed over to the police from the Kartavya Path Police Station.

The professor is currently under investigation for his involvement in the bizarre theft, which has drawn significant public attention. Authorities are conducting a detailed inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

