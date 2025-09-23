Delhi's Midnight Cultural Celebration: A New Era for Festive Traditions

In a move aimed at enhancing the cultural vibrancy of Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Tuesday that the city government has extended the permissible hours for cultural events such as Ramleela and Durga Puja. This initiative allows festivities to continue until midnight, addressing a long-standing request from Ramleela committees.

The decision, approved by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, extends the use of loudspeakers and public address systems from the previous limit of 10 pm to 12 midnight. The extension is effective from September 22 to October 3, with strict adherence to Noise Pollution Rules, ensuring sound levels in residential areas do not exceed 45 decibels.

Speaking on the decision, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa expressed gratitude towards the chief minister and the governor, emphasizing the positive reception the move has received from cultural practitioners. Gupta's statement highlighted the equal treatment for cultural festivities across states and encouraged collective efforts towards creating an environment akin to 'Ram-rajya' in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)