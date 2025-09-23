Entertainment Unplugged: From Diddy Debates to Netflix Deals

In a significant development in the entertainment world, lawyers for Sean 'Diddy' Combs are seeking a reduced 14-month sentence for the mogul after his prostitution-related conviction, despite his acquittal on more severe charges. Combs, facing up to 20 years, plans to appeal the decision.

Concurrently, Disney announced that comedian Jimmy Kimmel will return to late-night television just six days after a controversial suspension. Kimmel's show was initially at risk following his remarks about conservative figure Charlie Kirk, highlighting the tension between media and politics.

In business news, Netflix secured a co-marketing deal with AB InBev, aiming to pair its popular shows with the brewer's beer products. This partnership, involving packaging and promotions, underscores the evolving marketing strategies in the entertainment sector.