Puri's Jagannath Temple Under Lockdown for Valuables Transfer
The Jagannath Temple in Puri, Odisha, closed temporarily for the transfer of valuables to its treasury. Officials, including the Ratna Bhandar committee, conducted the operation amid tight security. Devotees cannot enter but can access 'Mahaprasad' at Anand Bazaar. Entry restrictions will be lifted post-operation.
The iconic Jagannath Temple in Puri, Odisha, was temporarily closed to devotees as authorities initiated the sensitive task of transferring the temple's jewels and valuables to the Ratna Bhandar treasury.
Ensuring tight security, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration, led by administrator Arabinda Padhee, oversaw the operation while the premises were vacated to guarantee no public presence during the transfer.
With a committee led by Justice Biswanath Rath and backed by layers of security forces, the operation proceeded smoothly. Although entry was restricted, devotees could still obtain 'Mahaprasad' from Anand Bazaar. Entry restrictions will be relaxed once the transfer is complete.
(With inputs from agencies.)
