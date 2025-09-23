Puri's Jagannath Temple Under Lockdown for Valuables Transfer

The iconic Jagannath Temple in Puri, Odisha, was temporarily closed to devotees as authorities initiated the sensitive task of transferring the temple's jewels and valuables to the Ratna Bhandar treasury.

Ensuring tight security, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration, led by administrator Arabinda Padhee, oversaw the operation while the premises were vacated to guarantee no public presence during the transfer.

With a committee led by Justice Biswanath Rath and backed by layers of security forces, the operation proceeded smoothly. Although entry was restricted, devotees could still obtain 'Mahaprasad' from Anand Bazaar. Entry restrictions will be relaxed once the transfer is complete.

