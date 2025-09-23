Left Menu

Cultural Harmony Takes Center Stage: Poonam Pandey's Role in Ramleela Reconsidered

The Luv Kush Ramleela Committee in Delhi has removed actress Poonam Pandey from her role as Mandodari due to public opposition. Although the committee respects Pandey as an artist, they decided to replace her with another actor to maintain cultural harmony and avoid controversy during the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 17:11 IST
Cultural Harmony Takes Center Stage: Poonam Pandey's Role in Ramleela Reconsidered
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Luv Kush Ramleela Committee in Delhi has opted to remove actress Poonam Pandey from her cast role as Mandodari, the wife of Ravana, after facing objections from numerous groups.

In an address at the Constitutional Club of India, committee president Arjun Kumar emphasized that while talent should prevail, public sentiment also holds significant weight. He stressed, 'An artist should be evaluated based on their craft rather than their past.' Despite initial expectations that Pandey would positively portray the role, widespread unrest prompted a reevaluation of the decision.

The committee expressed respect for Pandey's artistic abilities but chose to cast another actor. Kumar reiterated that their primary goal is to disseminate Lord Ram's teachings and societal harmony, aiming to prevent any controversy from detracting from the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Steadfast Amidst Provocations as Bangladesh Clash Looms

India Steadfast Amidst Provocations as Bangladesh Clash Looms

 United Arab Emirates
2
Decisive Blow: Top Maoist Leaders Neutralized in Chhattisgarh Encounter

Decisive Blow: Top Maoist Leaders Neutralized in Chhattisgarh Encounter

 India
3
Deluge in Kolkata: Torrential Rains Throttle City and Aviation

Deluge in Kolkata: Torrential Rains Throttle City and Aviation

 India
4
Trump Dismisses Climate Change as Global 'Con Job'

Trump Dismisses Climate Change as Global 'Con Job'

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025