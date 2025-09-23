Cultural Harmony Takes Center Stage: Poonam Pandey's Role in Ramleela Reconsidered

The Luv Kush Ramleela Committee in Delhi has opted to remove actress Poonam Pandey from her cast role as Mandodari, the wife of Ravana, after facing objections from numerous groups.

In an address at the Constitutional Club of India, committee president Arjun Kumar emphasized that while talent should prevail, public sentiment also holds significant weight. He stressed, 'An artist should be evaluated based on their craft rather than their past.' Despite initial expectations that Pandey would positively portray the role, widespread unrest prompted a reevaluation of the decision.

The committee expressed respect for Pandey's artistic abilities but chose to cast another actor. Kumar reiterated that their primary goal is to disseminate Lord Ram's teachings and societal harmony, aiming to prevent any controversy from detracting from the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)