Tehran: A New Benchmark in Spy Action Cinema

Tehran on ZEE5 delivers a riveting spy thriller imbued with geopolitical intrigue and realistic storytelling. Starring John Abraham, the film unravels the tale of bomb blasts targeting Israeli diplomats, spanning multiple cities like Delhi and Tehran. It combines real-world events with fictional narratives to offer an engaging, tension-filled cinematic experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 23-09-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 17:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Tehran on ZEE5 stands out as an action thriller meshed with political elements, bringing viewers a dose of realism and tension. Led by a compelling performance from John Abraham, the film navigates the aftermath of bomb blasts in cities such as Delhi and Tehran, targeting Israeli diplomats and stirring international intrigue.

Premiered during India's Independence Day on August 14, 2025, Tehran brings to life the tension of real events intertwined with fictional storytelling. Inspired by the 2012 serial bombings aimed at Israeli diplomats, the plot unfolds across cities like New Delhi, Tbilisi, and Bangkok, touching on themes of love, revenge, and diplomacy.

The film distinguishes itself by portraying the Iran-Israel hostilities and political tension without any sugarcoating. John Abraham as ACP Rajeev Kumar delivers one of his best performances, portraying a dedicated officer driven by patriotism and a thirst for justice amidst personal loss. The ensemble cast, including Manushi Chhillar and Neeru Bajwa, adds depth and engagement to the high-stakes narrative.

