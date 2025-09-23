Traffic Chaos: Macron Stopped for Trump's Motorcade in NYC

Amid the high-profile gathering at the United Nations General Assembly, the streets of New York City experienced major gridlock. French President Emmanuel Macron found his entourage halted by police due to stringent traffic restrictions implemented for US President Donald Trump's motorcade.

A video circulating on social media captures the moment when Macron and his delegation were stopped on the sidewalk. A New York police official, in an apologetic manner, informed them that the road had been frozen because of the approaching motorcade carrying President Trump.

The footage also shows Macron humorously updating a friend over the phone about his unexpected wait on the streets, reportedly speaking with Trump. This disruption is typical around the UN when the US president is in transit, causing significant security shutdowns across multiple blocks.

