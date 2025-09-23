Left Menu

Traffic Chaos: Macron Stopped for Trump's Motorcade in NYC

During the UN General Assembly in New York City, traffic restrictions halted French President Emmanuel Macron's entourage. The delays were due to security measures for US President Donald Trump's motorcade. A viral video showcases Macron’s interaction with a police officer while he tries calling Trump amidst the gridlock.

Updated: 23-09-2025 19:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid the high-profile gathering at the United Nations General Assembly, the streets of New York City experienced major gridlock. French President Emmanuel Macron found his entourage halted by police due to stringent traffic restrictions implemented for US President Donald Trump's motorcade.

A video circulating on social media captures the moment when Macron and his delegation were stopped on the sidewalk. A New York police official, in an apologetic manner, informed them that the road had been frozen because of the approaching motorcade carrying President Trump.

The footage also shows Macron humorously updating a friend over the phone about his unexpected wait on the streets, reportedly speaking with Trump. This disruption is typical around the UN when the US president is in transit, causing significant security shutdowns across multiple blocks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

