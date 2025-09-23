Kolkata's Durga Puja Faces Rain-Induced Setbacks

The recent torrential rain in Kolkata has led to significant disruptions for Durga Puja organisers, pushing them to postpone the inauguration of several pandals. The downpour, one of the most severe in decades, caused widespread flooding, affecting both nearly completed and finished marquee setups.

Officials, like Santoshpur Lake Pally's Somnath Das, reported extensive damage, including the destruction of artisanal elements such as the artificial lotus pond and replicas of Bengal School artworks, which took months to prepare. The lack of electricity further complicates restoration efforts as welding work remains at a standstill.

Despite the setbacks, community spirit remains strong. Volunteers at various puja sites across the city are diligently working to address the damages, and some committees have taken measures to support local residents affected by waterlogging. While rain-induced delays persist, organisers remain hopeful for a recovery before the festivities.