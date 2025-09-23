Left Menu

Kolkata's Durga Puja Faces Rain-Induced Setbacks

Overnight rain in Kolkata resulted in heavy flooding, damaging Durga Puja marquees and intricate decorations. Organisers have deferred inaugurations and are working urgently to restore setups. Despite the challenges, artisans are supported, and solutions are underway to salvage the situation before the celebrations begin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 23-09-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 19:35 IST
Kolkata's Durga Puja Faces Rain-Induced Setbacks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The recent torrential rain in Kolkata has led to significant disruptions for Durga Puja organisers, pushing them to postpone the inauguration of several pandals. The downpour, one of the most severe in decades, caused widespread flooding, affecting both nearly completed and finished marquee setups.

Officials, like Santoshpur Lake Pally's Somnath Das, reported extensive damage, including the destruction of artisanal elements such as the artificial lotus pond and replicas of Bengal School artworks, which took months to prepare. The lack of electricity further complicates restoration efforts as welding work remains at a standstill.

Despite the setbacks, community spirit remains strong. Volunteers at various puja sites across the city are diligently working to address the damages, and some committees have taken measures to support local residents affected by waterlogging. While rain-induced delays persist, organisers remain hopeful for a recovery before the festivities.

TRENDING

1
Trump tells the top UN official that the US is behind the global body '100%' after fears he might announce full retreat, reports AP.

Trump tells the top UN official that the US is behind the global body '100%'...

 Global
2
Tragic Drowning of Four Boys in Bihar Pond

Tragic Drowning of Four Boys in Bihar Pond

 India
3
Swiggy Approves Strategic Sale of Rapido Stake and Instamart Restructuring

Swiggy Approves Strategic Sale of Rapido Stake and Instamart Restructuring

 India
4
Trump's U.N. Speech: A Bold Stance on Russia, Climate, and Global Policies.

Trump's U.N. Speech: A Bold Stance on Russia, Climate, and Global Policies.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025