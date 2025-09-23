Calls for Maintaining Harmony Amid Cultural Celebrations in Chhattisgarh

In a recent statement, Dr. Salim Raj, chairman of the Chhattisgarh State Waqf Board, advised Muslim youth to refrain from participating in 'garba' dances and other religious events during the Navratri festival. He emphasized the importance of upholding peace and harmony within the state.

While he discouraged participation without regard to tradition, Dr. Raj made clear that Muslims could join celebrations, provided they respected the attire, customs, and obtained permission from event organizers. His comments come amid resistance from groups such as the Vishva Hindu Parishad, who have voiced opposition to non-Hindus joining 'garba' events.

Navratri, a sacred Hindu festival dedicated to Goddess Jagdamba, is celebrated with fervent devotion through spiritual dances like 'garba.' Dr. Raj reiterated the sacredness of these rituals and urged collective respect for all cultural practices to maintain social cohesion and the state's atmosphere of peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)