SHOKZ Launches Diwali Campaign: Transforming Listening Habits in India

In a bid to transform listening habits, global audio brand SHOKZ has launched a festive campaign in India this Diwali. Targeting athletes, marathon runners, and health-conscious consumers, SHOKZ is offering special discounts on their cutting-edge open-ear headphones, which utilize bone conduction technology, providing a safer and healthier alternative to traditional in-ear headphones.

Bone conduction technology, central to SHOKZ's design, allows users to remain aware of their surroundings while enjoying high-quality audio, an essential feature for athletes navigating outdoor environments. With water-ready capabilities, SHOKZ headphones are versatile for workouts in varying weather conditions, addressing growing safety concerns amid India's booming running culture.

Statistics highlight that over 2.5 million registered athletes are part of India's running community, and a study notes 83% of daily headphone users show early signs of hearing loss. Through substantial Diwali discounts, SHOKZ aims to revolutionize how Indians experience audio, promoting wellness, safety, and ear health across diverse user needs.

