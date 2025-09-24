Global Chess League Season 3: A Powerhouse of Chess Legends

World champion D Gukesh has been named as one of the 'Icon' players for the Global Chess League Season 3, joining chess legends such as Viswanathan Anand and R Praggnanandhaa. However, world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen has opted out of this year's tournament, scheduled in Chennai from December 13 to 24.

This collaborative effort by Tech Mahindra and FIDE features prominent figures like American Grandmasters Hikaru Nakamura and Fabiano Caruana among its 36-player pool. Additional stars include Anish Giri, Arjun Erigaisi, and four-time world champion Hou Yifan, enriching the draft roster.

The six participating franchises include defending champions Triveni Continental Kings. Each team must draft six players from categories such as 'Icon Players', 'Men's', 'Women's', and 'U-21 Prodigy'. The event aims to blend tradition with innovation while promoting a new generation of chess talents.