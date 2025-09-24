Chhagan Bhujbal Pledges Aid for Maharashtra Farmers Hit by Floods

Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal has taken a decisive step to aid farmers suffering from the devastation of heavy rains and flooding in the state. Bhujbal announced he will contribute his monthly salary to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, aiming to provide support to the affected agricultural community.

Determined to extend his efforts beyond financial aid, Bhujbal assured that he is committed to doing everything in his power to assist farmers in overcoming the severe crop losses that have impacted their livelihoods. His office highlighted his dedication to the cause.

The food and civil supplies minister is set to visit the flood-stricken areas in the Yeola region of Nashik district on Thursday, where he will personally assess the extent of crop damage. Recent downpours have wreaked havoc across Maharashtra, particularly in the arid Marathwada region, leaving villages marooned, homes damaged, and crops destroyed across over 30,000 hectares.