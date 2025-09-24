Left Menu

Chhagan Bhujbal Pledges Aid for Maharashtra Farmers Hit by Floods

Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal donates a month's salary to aid farmers hit by floods. He vows support for the distressed farming community facing crop losses. Bhujbal plans to visit Nashik district to assess the damage caused by heavy rains affecting over 30,000 hectares and several areas in Maharashtra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-09-2025 14:22 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 14:22 IST
Chhagan Bhujbal Pledges Aid for Maharashtra Farmers Hit by Floods
Chhagan Bhujbal
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal has taken a decisive step to aid farmers suffering from the devastation of heavy rains and flooding in the state. Bhujbal announced he will contribute his monthly salary to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, aiming to provide support to the affected agricultural community.

Determined to extend his efforts beyond financial aid, Bhujbal assured that he is committed to doing everything in his power to assist farmers in overcoming the severe crop losses that have impacted their livelihoods. His office highlighted his dedication to the cause.

The food and civil supplies minister is set to visit the flood-stricken areas in the Yeola region of Nashik district on Thursday, where he will personally assess the extent of crop damage. Recent downpours have wreaked havoc across Maharashtra, particularly in the arid Marathwada region, leaving villages marooned, homes damaged, and crops destroyed across over 30,000 hectares.

TRENDING

1
Clashes Erupt in Ladakh Amid Statehood Protests: Four Dead, Dozens Injured

Clashes Erupt in Ladakh Amid Statehood Protests: Four Dead, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Sebi Tightens Grip: New Custodian Net Worth Norms Unveiled

Sebi Tightens Grip: New Custodian Net Worth Norms Unveiled

 India
3
US-India Trade Talks Aim to Conclude New Bilateral Agreement

US-India Trade Talks Aim to Conclude New Bilateral Agreement

 India
4
Boosting Science: India Approves $2.2 Billion Scheme for Research and Innovation

Boosting Science: India Approves $2.2 Billion Scheme for Research and Innova...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025