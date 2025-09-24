Explosive Surge: Boss Wallah's Fivefold Boost in Video Views

Boss Wallah, a prominent platform for entrepreneurs, has recorded a remarkable increase in video views on Facebook, surging from 30 million in March to an astonishing 150 million by August 2025.

Founder and CEO Sashi Reddi revealed that this growth is primarily driven by viewers in their 30s and 40s, signaling a shift in entrepreneurial and financial education from a youth-oriented trend to a multi-generational pursuit.

With non-metro cities in India seeing faster demand growth than metropolitan areas, Boss Wallah's diverse mix of business, finance, and farming insights is capitalizing on a broader audience eager for knowledge and empowerment.

