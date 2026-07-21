India's Clean Energy Surge: A Cricketing Masterclass in Transition

India's rapid strides in clean energy transition have drawn applause from United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Executive Secretary Simon Stiell. During a visit to India, Stiell likened the nation's progress to cricket icons like Sachin Tendulkar and newcomer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, emphasizing a bright future.

Stiell highlighted India's achievement of reaching fossil fuel-free power for half its installed electricity capacity—a milestone reached five years ahead of schedule. He attributed this success to the Modi government and the collaboration with businesses, pointing to India's prominence in electric vehicle sales and solar power production.

Praising India's position as a competitive solar market, Stiell described the country's clean energy growth as a potent driver of economic strength, energy security, and public health benefits. Stiell called on India to remain a frontrunner in the global shift to renewable sources, enhancing the nation's stature as a low-carbon development leader.