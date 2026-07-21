Fabio Quartararo Joins Honda for 2027 MotoGP Championship

Fabio Quartararo, the 2021 MotoGP world champion, has signed a two-year deal with Honda's factory team for the 2027 season, departing Yamaha after a successful tenure. The 27-year-old Frenchman will race as MotoGP enters the 850cc era.

Quartararo's time with Yamaha is notable, achieving 11 race wins and 32 podium finishes since his arrival in 2019. His most significant achievement came in 2021, when he clinched the MotoGP world championship.

Honda Racing Corporation expressed their excitement about Quartararo's addition, aiming for continued success as he transitions into their team after the 2026 season.