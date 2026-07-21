India Poised for Glamour: Rubaru Mr. India 2026 Grand Finale Set to Dazzle

The 22nd edition of India's esteemed Rubaru Mr. India pageant returns to Mumbai on July 23, 2026, at Butterfly High, Andheri West. Twelve finalists, having undergone rigorous grooming, will vie for national titles and the honor to represent India at international pageants, showcasing confidence, leadership, and style.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-07-2026 15:05 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 15:05 IST
India Poised for Glamour: Rubaru Mr. India 2026 Grand Finale Set to Dazzle
World's Biggest National Male Pageant, Rubaru Mr. India 2026 Grand Finale Set to Take Place in Mumbai on July 23. Image Credit: ANI

PNN Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 21: The 22nd Rubaru Mr. India pageant, a hallmark of male grooming and competition, is set to return to Mumbai on July 23, 2026, at Butterfly High, Andheri West. India's top 12 male finalists will compete for the country's most prestigious pageant titles, striving to embody grace, style, and leadership on a national stage.

This celebrated pageant, which follows successful installments in 2019 and 2025, has consistently served as a beacon for India's finest male talent. After intense nationwide auditions and a demanding grooming program conducted in Goa, the finalists have been polished under the guidance of industry veterans. Key mentors include celebrity photographer Amit Khanna, menswear designer Vishal Thawani, and pageant coach Dr. Rita Gangwani.

The winner announcements at the grand finale will carve the path for India's representation in several global competitions, such as Mister International and Manhunt International. Organized by the Rubaru Group, led by CEO Pankaj Kharbanda, and Director Manav Ranak, the event promises a star-studded evening graced by prominent figures in the fashion and entertainment circuits, ensuring extensive media coverage through PNN-led media strategies.

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