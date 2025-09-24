Left Menu

Mohanlal Honored with Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Kamal Haasan congratulates Mohanlal on winning the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, acknowledging him as a true artist who inspires countless generations. Mohanlal, celebrated for his five-decade-long career in Malayalam cinema, dedicates the award to the Malayalam film industry and its audience, honoring past and present cinema legends.

New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2025 16:49 IST
Mohanlal
  • Country:
  • India

Superstar Kamal Haasan extended his heartiest congratulations to Mohanlal on securing the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, dubbing him a ''true artist'' with a widespread influence on various generations.

Haasan took to social media platform X to voice his admiration for his fellow actor from ''Unnaipol Oruvan.'' He expressed his happiness at the well-deserved recognition of his colleague, saluting Lalettan @Mohanlal for his outstanding contributions to the film industry. Mohanlal, aged 65, who has spent five decades contributing to the world of cinema with notable works like "Iruvar," "Vanaprastham," and "Drishyam," was bestowed the 2023 award by President Droupadi Murmu.

In his acceptance speech, the Malayalam cinema luminary dedicated this honor to his state's cinema and its cherished audience. Acknowledging the collective spirit of the Malayalam film community, he graciously accepted this accolade, calling it a tribute to the legendary forerunners of the industry.

