Left Menu

Durga Puja: India's Grand Carnival Drives Consumer Engagement and Brand Innovation

Durga Puja has become a pivotal consumer event in India, prompting brands to leverage this cultural celebration for both marketing and deepening emotional connections with consumers. Companies across diverse sectors are integrating traditional elements with innovative campaigns to enhance visibility and foster long-term customer bonds during the festival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 24-09-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 17:17 IST
Durga Puja: India's Grand Carnival Drives Consumer Engagement and Brand Innovation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Durga Puja has emerged as a significant consumer event in India, prompting corporations across various sectors to use West Bengal's grand carnival as both a cultural celebration and a high-impact marketing platform.

Brands in staples, tea, personal care, fashion, and technology are mixing tradition with innovation to gain visibility and build long-term consumer relationships.

Notable initiatives include brand activations, themed campaigns, and product launches, aiming to connect emotionally with consumers well beyond the Puja season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IORG Report Exposes China's Narrative Ploy to Undermine Taiwan’s Confidence

IORG Report Exposes China's Narrative Ploy to Undermine Taiwan’s Confidence

 Taiwan
2
Amit Shah to Inaugurate Major Yamuna Revitalization Projects

Amit Shah to Inaugurate Major Yamuna Revitalization Projects

 India
3
Serial Rapist Avinash Pandey Sentenced to Life in Bahraich

Serial Rapist Avinash Pandey Sentenced to Life in Bahraich

 India
4
Supreme Court Scrutinizes Extended Custody in Maharashtra's Surjagarh Arson Case

Supreme Court Scrutinizes Extended Custody in Maharashtra's Surjagarh Arson ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025