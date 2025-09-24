Durga Puja: India's Grand Carnival Drives Consumer Engagement and Brand Innovation

Durga Puja has emerged as a significant consumer event in India, prompting corporations across various sectors to use West Bengal's grand carnival as both a cultural celebration and a high-impact marketing platform.

Brands in staples, tea, personal care, fashion, and technology are mixing tradition with innovation to gain visibility and build long-term consumer relationships.

Notable initiatives include brand activations, themed campaigns, and product launches, aiming to connect emotionally with consumers well beyond the Puja season.

(With inputs from agencies.)