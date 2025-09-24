Durga Puja: India's Grand Carnival Drives Consumer Engagement and Brand Innovation
Durga Puja has become a pivotal consumer event in India, prompting brands to leverage this cultural celebration for both marketing and deepening emotional connections with consumers. Companies across diverse sectors are integrating traditional elements with innovative campaigns to enhance visibility and foster long-term customer bonds during the festival.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 24-09-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 17:17 IST
- Country:
- India
Durga Puja has emerged as a significant consumer event in India, prompting corporations across various sectors to use West Bengal's grand carnival as both a cultural celebration and a high-impact marketing platform.
Brands in staples, tea, personal care, fashion, and technology are mixing tradition with innovation to gain visibility and build long-term consumer relationships.
Notable initiatives include brand activations, themed campaigns, and product launches, aiming to connect emotionally with consumers well beyond the Puja season.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
The Extradition of Vladimir Plahotniuc: A Political Drama Unfolds
Sacred Cow Festival: Celebrating Divinity and Tradition
Senco Gold's Digital Transformation: Bridging Tradition with Innovation
Punjab's Farmers Fight Back: Science Meets Tradition to Save Crops
Integrative Oncology Breakthrough: Goa's Pioneering Clinic Blends Modern and Traditional Medicine