Outpouring Grief Turns into Protest Over Zubeen Garg's Death: Demands for Immediate Action Against TV Channel Owner

Fans of the late singer Zubeen Garg protested against TV channel owner Sanjive Narain, demanding his arrest over alleged involvement in Garg's death. Garg drowned in Singapore during a festival. Narain denies involvement, claiming he was not on the yacht when the incident occurred. Investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 24-09-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 17:44 IST
Outpouring Grief Turns into Protest Over Zubeen Garg's Death: Demands for Immediate Action Against TV Channel Owner
Zubeen Garg
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, passionate fans of singer Zubeen Garg gathered in front of a private TV channel to voice their demand for the arrest of the channel's owner. The owner had recently attended the Northeast India Festival in Singapore, where Garg tragically died last week.

According to reports, Garg passed away on September 19 while swimming at a Singaporean beach. The singer's death has stirred controversy, leading to widespread protests and accusations against Sanjive Narain, Chairman and Managing Director of Prag News. He has denied any involvement, citing an alibi during the incident.

The protests intensified as fans questioned law enforcement's inaction and aired concerns over potential evidence tampering. Meanwhile, authorities are urging caution while an investigation into the details surrounding Garg's death continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

