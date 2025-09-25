Left Menu

Durga Puja Turned Fashion Extravaganza: Style Baazar's Showstopper Collection 2025

Style Baazar launches its Showstopper Collection 2025 for Durga Puja, aiming to democratize fashion by transforming Kolkata's streets into runways. The collection offers affordable, stylish attire for everyone, blending traditional Bengali clothing with festive modern designs. The campaign emphasizes that style belongs to everyone during this vibrant festival.

Updated: 25-09-2025 11:21 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 11:21 IST
Durga Puja Turned Fashion Extravaganza: Style Baazar's Showstopper Collection 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Durga Puja in Bengal transcends a mere festival to become an emotion and a grand community celebration, with personal style taking center stage. This spirit is perfectly captured by Style Baazar's Showstopper Collection 2025, as the brand turns Kolkata into a fashion runway, urging everyone to embrace their inner fashionista.

The riveting campaign film showcases the daily scenarios of Kolkata — from a student browsing on College Street, friends at a tea stall, a mother and son at a bustling market, to a young couple at home — transforming these everyday scenes into striking red-carpet moments. It emphasizes that fashion isn't just for the elite; it's for everyone celebrating Pujo, transforming streets into radiant runways.

As Durga Puja pandals illuminate with artistic brilliance, Style Baazar ensures everyone can participate in the celebration with its diverse range of stylish yet affordable clothing. Reflecting traditional Bengali attire with a modern twist, the collection is accessible across over 240 Style Baazar stores, marking a significant retail footprint across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

