Operation Sindoor and Cultural Marvels: Jharkhand's Spectacular Durga Puja Pandals

Jharkhand is gearing up for its annual Durga Puja festivities with a spectacle of artistic pandals, starting on September 28. The Mahashakti Durga Puja Committee (MDPC) and Netaji Nagar Durga Puja Committee (NNDPC) have focused their themes on 'Operation Sindoor', paying tribute to India's armed forces and the Pahalgam attack.

The MDPC's pandal will feature a visual representation of the Pahalgam attack and India's military response, complete with models of fighter jets and tanks. Designed over 50,000 square feet, it boasts an extensive lighting decoration and a 4.30-minute laser show. Meanwhile, at Kantatoli, the NNDPC honors Bharat Mata and freedom fighters through art and constructions, achieving grandeur with a 40-foot structure.

Notably, Bharatiya Yuvak Sangh has created a massive 110-foot-high pandal modeled after Angkor Wat, while others highlight replicas of famous temples. Across Jharkhand, diverse themes showcase Rajasthan's culture, eco-friendly materials, and cinematic tributes, reflecting a blend of tradition and innovation in this year's celebrations.