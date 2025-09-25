Left Menu

Operation Sindoor and Cultural Marvels: Jharkhand's Spectacular Durga Puja Pandals

Jharkhand's Durga Puja festivities this year feature captivating pandals themed around Operation Sindoor, replicas of ancient temples, and cultural showcases. Highlights include a Pahalgam attack tribute, military displays, and various artistic representations, captivating pandal hoppers as they explore the vibrant celebrations across the state from September 28 to October 2.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 25-09-2025 11:33 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 11:33 IST
Jharkhand is gearing up for its annual Durga Puja festivities with a spectacle of artistic pandals, starting on September 28. The Mahashakti Durga Puja Committee (MDPC) and Netaji Nagar Durga Puja Committee (NNDPC) have focused their themes on 'Operation Sindoor', paying tribute to India's armed forces and the Pahalgam attack.

The MDPC's pandal will feature a visual representation of the Pahalgam attack and India's military response, complete with models of fighter jets and tanks. Designed over 50,000 square feet, it boasts an extensive lighting decoration and a 4.30-minute laser show. Meanwhile, at Kantatoli, the NNDPC honors Bharat Mata and freedom fighters through art and constructions, achieving grandeur with a 40-foot structure.

Notably, Bharatiya Yuvak Sangh has created a massive 110-foot-high pandal modeled after Angkor Wat, while others highlight replicas of famous temples. Across Jharkhand, diverse themes showcase Rajasthan's culture, eco-friendly materials, and cinematic tributes, reflecting a blend of tradition and innovation in this year's celebrations.

