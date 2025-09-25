Assam CM Promises Thorough Probe into Zubeen Garg's Tragic Passing

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has committed to a comprehensive investigation into the untimely death of revered singer Zubeen Garg. Addressing the media on Thursday, he informed about the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) by the Assam Police, and noted that the case would be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) if circumstances demand such action.

"If the Assam citizenry perceives that the SIT falls short in conducting a thorough investigation, we are prepared to escalate the case to the CBI," Sarma stated. He assured that the SIT will operate independently, with full professional integrity, and emphasized the importance of diligently probing the situation. Investigations will include querying every individual in Singapore linked to Zubeen Garg's trip.

The SIT, led by Special DGP MP Gupta, is tasked with scrutinizing the circumstances around the 'suspicious' and 'tragic' incident. Zubeen Garg passed away on September 19 in Singapore, reportedly due to drowning. His remains were brought to India for final rites in Assam's Kamarkuchi village, attended by fans, family, and notable dignitaries including CM Sarma and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju.