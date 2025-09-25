Left Menu

Unveiling the Rare Talents: Mahesh Bhatt's Reflections on Bollywood Icons Shah Rukh Khan and Manoj Bajpayee

Mahesh Bhatt shares fond memories of collaborating with Shah Rukh Khan and Manoj Bajpayee in his films, highlighting their rare talents and unique contributions to Bollywood. Bhatt praises Khan's boundless energy and Bajpayee's evolution as an artist. He also reflects on nurturing talents like Emraan Hashmi and Pooja Bhatt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-09-2025 13:49 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 13:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a candid discussion, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt fondly reminisces about his early collaborations with Bollywood stalwarts Shah Rukh Khan and Manoj Bajpayee, recognizing them as rare talents. Bhatt's insights underline their significant artistic contributions and enduring impact in the industry.

Bhatt directed Shah Rukh Khan in 'Chaahat' (1996) and 'Duplicate' (1998), despite these films not being commercial successes. Nevertheless, Bhatt emphasizes Khan's inexhaustible energy and unique outlook on life, which transcends box office returns. Recently, Khan won his first National Film Award for 'Jawan'.

Describing Manoj Bajpayee's remarkable artistic evolution, with recent acclaimed performances in 'The Family Man', Bhatt acknowledges his unexpected range and growth. Bhatt, known for introducing fresh faces like Emraan Hashmi and nurturing talents such as Pooja Bhatt, takes pride in their achievements as his musical-romance film 'Tu Meri Poori Kahani' awaits release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

