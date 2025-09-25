Unveiling the Rare Talents: Mahesh Bhatt's Reflections on Bollywood Icons Shah Rukh Khan and Manoj Bajpayee

In a candid discussion, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt fondly reminisces about his early collaborations with Bollywood stalwarts Shah Rukh Khan and Manoj Bajpayee, recognizing them as rare talents. Bhatt's insights underline their significant artistic contributions and enduring impact in the industry.

Bhatt directed Shah Rukh Khan in 'Chaahat' (1996) and 'Duplicate' (1998), despite these films not being commercial successes. Nevertheless, Bhatt emphasizes Khan's inexhaustible energy and unique outlook on life, which transcends box office returns. Recently, Khan won his first National Film Award for 'Jawan'.

Describing Manoj Bajpayee's remarkable artistic evolution, with recent acclaimed performances in 'The Family Man', Bhatt acknowledges his unexpected range and growth. Bhatt, known for introducing fresh faces like Emraan Hashmi and nurturing talents such as Pooja Bhatt, takes pride in their achievements as his musical-romance film 'Tu Meri Poori Kahani' awaits release.

