Sameer Wankhede Takes Legal Action Against Bollywood Giants Over Defamatory Series

Former NCB director Sameer Wankhede has filed a defamation suit against Red Chillies Entertainment and Netflix, seeking legal remedies over a series he claims portrays anti-drug agencies negatively and defames him. Wankhede demands damages and a halt to the show's distribution, arguing it undermines public confidence in law enforcement.

Sameer Wankhede, a former zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau and an IRS officer, has initiated a defamation lawsuit in Delhi High Court. He targets Red Chillies Entertainment, owned by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, for allegedly defamatory content in their series 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood'.

Wankhede claims the series presents a misleading image of anti-drug enforcement bodies, eroding public trust in these institutions. He argues the production was created to prejudicially impact his reputation amidst ongoing judicial proceedings with Aryan Khan.

Highlighting a scene involving a disrespectful gesture post 'Satyamev Jayate', Wankhede states this violates the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act. He demands Rs 2 crore in damages for charitable donation, calling for a halt to the series' streaming due to the damage to institutional credibility.

