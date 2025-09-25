Empowering Women: Impetus Technologies Shines in India's Best Workplaces 2025
Impetus Technologies has been recognized among India's Top 50 Best Workplaces for Women 2025 by Great Place To Work India. This accolade showcases the company's dedication to fostering a high-trust, inclusive environment where women are empowered to excel and innovate in technology and beyond.
- Country:
- India
Impetus Technologies has earned the prestigious designation of being one of India's Top 50 Best Workplaces for Women 2025, according to a recent announcement by Great Place To Work India.
The accolade underscores the company's commitment to cultivating a workplace where inclusion and innovation thrive. It highlights exceptional people practices and a high-trust culture, allowing women to lead and excel in the technology sector. 'This milestone inspires us to keep raising the bar in shaping a workplace that not only adapts to the future of work but actively designs it,' says Sanjeev Agrawal, Senior Vice President - Operations & CHRO at Impetus Technologies.
Great Place To Work, a global leader in the study of workplace culture, has recognized 200 organizations across India for their outstanding environments that empower women. CEO Balbir Singh applauds these workplaces for setting a global standard of inclusion and recognizing the potential of every employee.