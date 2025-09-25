Empowering Women: Impetus Technologies Shines in India's Best Workplaces 2025

Impetus Technologies has earned the prestigious designation of being one of India's Top 50 Best Workplaces for Women 2025, according to a recent announcement by Great Place To Work India.

The accolade underscores the company's commitment to cultivating a workplace where inclusion and innovation thrive. It highlights exceptional people practices and a high-trust culture, allowing women to lead and excel in the technology sector. 'This milestone inspires us to keep raising the bar in shaping a workplace that not only adapts to the future of work but actively designs it,' says Sanjeev Agrawal, Senior Vice President - Operations & CHRO at Impetus Technologies.

Great Place To Work, a global leader in the study of workplace culture, has recognized 200 organizations across India for their outstanding environments that empower women. CEO Balbir Singh applauds these workplaces for setting a global standard of inclusion and recognizing the potential of every employee.