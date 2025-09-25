Tragedy on the Falgu: Social Media Reel Turns Fatal for Teenagers

In a tragic incident in Bihar's Gayaji district, five teenagers lost their lives while creating content for social media. The group of seven ventured into the Falgu river to shoot a video, but dangerous currents turned the activity deadly.

Local authorities stated that while local swimmer Ranjay Manjhi managed to save two boys, the remaining five succumbed to the river's pull. The bodies were later recovered from the scene, with four of the victims identified.

The incident serves as a grim reminder of the perils associated with risky endeavors for digital fame, prompting calls for heightened awareness and safety measures among young individuals engaging in such activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)