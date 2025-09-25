Left Menu

Tragedy on the Falgu: Social Media Reel Turns Fatal for Teenagers

In Bihar's Gayaji district, five teenage boys tragically drowned while filming a social media video in the Falgu river. Despite rescue efforts by local swimmer Ranjay Manjhi, only two of the seven boys were saved. The incident underscores the dangers faced when youths engage in risky activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gayaji | Updated: 25-09-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 20:14 IST
Tragedy on the Falgu: Social Media Reel Turns Fatal for Teenagers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Bihar's Gayaji district, five teenagers lost their lives while creating content for social media. The group of seven ventured into the Falgu river to shoot a video, but dangerous currents turned the activity deadly.

Local authorities stated that while local swimmer Ranjay Manjhi managed to save two boys, the remaining five succumbed to the river's pull. The bodies were later recovered from the scene, with four of the victims identified.

The incident serves as a grim reminder of the perils associated with risky endeavors for digital fame, prompting calls for heightened awareness and safety measures among young individuals engaging in such activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolut Sets Its Sights on India's Fintech Market

Revolut Sets Its Sights on India's Fintech Market

 United Kingdom
2
Trump's Unveiled Plans for Syria

Trump's Unveiled Plans for Syria

 United States
3
India Hosts World Para Athletics 2025: A Sporting Spectacle for Inclusion

India Hosts World Para Athletics 2025: A Sporting Spectacle for Inclusion

 India
4
High Court Suspends Arrest of Teacher over Citizenship Controversy

High Court Suspends Arrest of Teacher over Citizenship Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025