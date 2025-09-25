Left Menu

Ensuring Safety and Hygiene: Jharkhand High Court's Directives for Durga Puja Festivities

The Jharkhand High Court directed the state to ensure safety and hygiene during Durga Puja celebrations. Security measures include fire extinguishers, police constables, and volunteers. Sound pollution norms must be followed, and post-puja ground restoration is planned. The next hearing is scheduled for October 7.

Ranchi | Updated: 25-09-2025 20:50 IST
  India

The Jharkhand High Court has taken a proactive approach to ensure the safety and hygiene of Durga Puja festivities. During a recent hearing, a division bench led by Chief Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Justice Rajesh Shankar emphasized the need for stringent security measures.

State authorities have been instructed to deploy 20 fire extinguishers and 50 police constables, along with 100 volunteers, to manage the crowds expected at the Zila School Ground. Additionally, separate entrances and exits will be enforced to maintain order.

The court has also mandated sound pollution controls, prohibiting loudspeakers during school hours and after 10 pm. Following the festivities, the ground will be cleaned and restored, reaffirming its dual-use for school and recreational purposes. The court will reconvene on October 7 to review compliance.

