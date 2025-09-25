Left Menu

Fan Frenzy: Unauthorized Pawan Kalyan Event Sparks Tension

An unauthorized event organized by fans of Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM and actor Pawan Kalyan ahead of his film release led to an FIR. Police dismantled the arrangements after Karnataka Rakshana Vedike activists objected, following a court's permission to register the complaint.

Bengaluru | Updated: 25-09-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 22:37 IST
An unauthorized event organized by fans of Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Telugu actor Pawan Kalyan ahead of his film 'They Call Him OG' stirred tensions and resulted in a police complaint.

The Bangalore Pawan Kalyan Fans Association had planned the stage celebration outside Sandhya Theatre in Madiwala without seeking necessary permissions, according to police reports on Thursday.

Responding promptly to a tip-off, authorities dismantled the erected stage and DJ systems on Wednesday, while an FIR was registered post an objection by Karnataka Rakshana Vedike activists and subsequent court approval.

(With inputs from agencies.)

