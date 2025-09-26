SCO Conference: Fostering Cultural Diplomacy in a Digital Age
The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Young Authors' Conference commenced in Delhi, emphasizing its role as a conduit for cultural understanding among member states. Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, underscored the SCO's significance beyond traditional political and economic alliances.
Addressing attendees, Singh noted that exchanges during the conference would enrich the cultural tapestry of the SCO region. The presence of authors, diplomats, and delegates from diverse SCO countries, such as Russia, Pakistan, and India, highlighted the regional emphasis on cultural diplomacy.
This biennial event, co-hosted by India's Ministry of Education and the National Book Trust, features sessions centered on the theme 'Dynamics of Creative Spaces in the Digital Age.' Singh reiterated the importance of such forums in empowering the youth and fostering creative exchange among nations.
