Amit Shah's Festive Spirit: A Political Blend in Kolkata's Durga Puja
Union Home Minister Amit Shah participates in various Durga Puja events in Kolkata. Shah arrives in the city on Thursday, inaugurates multiple Durga Puja pandals, including the Santosh Mitra Square and the Paschim Banga Sanskriti Mancha. He also visits the Kalighat temple for prayers before departing in the evening.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will immerse himself in the vibrant Durga Puja celebrations in Kolkata on Friday, adding a political hue to the festive occasion.
Shah landed in the city on Thursday night, greeted by senior BJP leader Rahul Sinha, marking the beginning of his participation in the grand festivities.
Among his engagements, Shah is set to inaugurate the Durga Puja pandal at Santosh Mitra Square, organized by BJP councillor Sajal Ghosh, and will also visit the Kalighat temple to offer prayers. Later, he will inaugurate another pandal by the BJP-affiliated Paschim Banga Sanskriti Mancha at the EZCC before his departure in the evening.
