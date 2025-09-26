Meet the Trio: Mascots of Next Year's World Cup
The upcoming World Cup will feature three mascots: Clutch the bald eagle in the U.S., Zayu the jaguar in Mexico, and Maple the moose in Canada. Announced by FIFA, this is the first tournament to span three nations. Past mascots include Striker, Willie, and Zabivaka.
FIFA has unveiled the trio of mascots for next year's World Cup, marking a historic first as the tournament will unfold across three nations: the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Clutch the bald eagle, Zayu the jaguar, and Maple the moose are set to become the next symbols of the event's vibrant and diverse spirit.
With the announcement coming less than nine months before the tournament's kickoff on June 11, FIFA aims to capture the unique culture and wildlife of the three host countries. The reveal echoes a tradition of World Cup mascots, which has a rich history dating back to the introduction of a lion named Willie during the 1966 tournament in England.
The concept of mascots has been integral to the World Cup celebrations, serving as an emblematic representation of both the sport and the host nation's character. The 1994 World Cup also had a canine mascot named Striker, which was selected through a public campaign that received over 25,000 suggestions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
