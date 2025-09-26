Left Menu

Cross-Border Collaboration and Purposeful Leadership: A Call to Action

Anuradha Shroff, a Singapore-based business leader of Indian origin, emphasizes cross-border collaboration and purposeful leadership, highlighting the challenges posed by technological and geopolitical changes. At the Business Leaders Forum 2.0, she calls on professionals to respond strategically with values, vision, and ethical governance, aiming to transform chartered accountants into strategic advisors and ethical leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 26-09-2025 10:45 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 10:45 IST
Anuradha Shroff, a prominent Indian-origin business leader based in Singapore, has urged for cross-border collaboration and a leadership style grounded in values and vision in these disruptive times.

Addressing over 150 Chartered Accountants at the 'Business Leaders Forum 2.0', Shroff highlighted the necessity of strategic, value-driven responses amidst today's technological, geopolitical, and ethical challenges.

Shroff, along with other dignitaries, underscored the role of the ICAI Singapore Chapter in fostering ethical leadership and global best practices among professionals across sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

