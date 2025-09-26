Cross-Border Collaboration and Purposeful Leadership: A Call to Action

Anuradha Shroff, a prominent Indian-origin business leader based in Singapore, has urged for cross-border collaboration and a leadership style grounded in values and vision in these disruptive times.

Addressing over 150 Chartered Accountants at the 'Business Leaders Forum 2.0', Shroff highlighted the necessity of strategic, value-driven responses amidst today's technological, geopolitical, and ethical challenges.

Shroff, along with other dignitaries, underscored the role of the ICAI Singapore Chapter in fostering ethical leadership and global best practices among professionals across sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)