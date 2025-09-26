Left Menu

Vibrant Cultural Showcase at Sri Venkateswara Brahmotsavams

The annual Brahmotsavams at Sri Venkateswara temple featured traditional performances, with North Indian art forms like Chhau and Garba being highlights. Artists from various regions contributed to the nine-day spiritual festivity, captivating audiences with vibrant dance and music shows, enhancing the grandeur of the event.

The annual Brahmotsavams at Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirumala was a vibrant celebration of cultural diversity, featuring traditional performances from various regions of India.

The festival offered captivating shows with North Indian art forms like Chhau, Garba, and Lavni, blending harmoniously with local performances from Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh.

Programs took place at several venues, with 536 artists participating in a wide array of performances, ensuring a rich cultural experience for all attendees.

