Amit Shah's Vision: Reviving Sonar Bangla Through Peace and Prosperity
Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata, expressing hopes for a prosperous 'Sonar Bangla' post-2026 elections. He praised Bengal's cultural heritage, expressed condolences for recent rain-related deaths, and paid tribute to Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar's contributions to education and social reform in India.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday inaugurated the Durga Puja pandal at Santosh Mitra Square in Kolkata, emphasizing his hopes for a prosperous 'Sonar Bangla' after the 2026 West Bengal assembly elections.
Shah lamented recent rain-related deaths in the state, pledging condolences to the families affected. He highlighted Bengal's Durga Puja as a globally admired cultural festivity, underscoring the region's vibrant traditions.
The minister also inaugurated the BJP-backed Paschim Banga Sanskriti Mancha's pandal, paying homage to educationist Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar on his birth anniversary and acknowledging his monumental contributions to women's education in colonial India.
