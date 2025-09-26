Amit Shah's Vision: Reviving Sonar Bangla Through Peace and Prosperity

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday inaugurated the Durga Puja pandal at Santosh Mitra Square in Kolkata, emphasizing his hopes for a prosperous 'Sonar Bangla' after the 2026 West Bengal assembly elections.

Shah lamented recent rain-related deaths in the state, pledging condolences to the families affected. He highlighted Bengal's Durga Puja as a globally admired cultural festivity, underscoring the region's vibrant traditions.

The minister also inaugurated the BJP-backed Paschim Banga Sanskriti Mancha's pandal, paying homage to educationist Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar on his birth anniversary and acknowledging his monumental contributions to women's education in colonial India.

