Left Menu

Amit Shah's Vision: Reviving Sonar Bangla Through Peace and Prosperity

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata, expressing hopes for a prosperous 'Sonar Bangla' post-2026 elections. He praised Bengal's cultural heritage, expressed condolences for recent rain-related deaths, and paid tribute to Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar's contributions to education and social reform in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 26-09-2025 13:17 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 13:17 IST
Amit Shah's Vision: Reviving Sonar Bangla Through Peace and Prosperity
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday inaugurated the Durga Puja pandal at Santosh Mitra Square in Kolkata, emphasizing his hopes for a prosperous 'Sonar Bangla' after the 2026 West Bengal assembly elections.

Shah lamented recent rain-related deaths in the state, pledging condolences to the families affected. He highlighted Bengal's Durga Puja as a globally admired cultural festivity, underscoring the region's vibrant traditions.

The minister also inaugurated the BJP-backed Paschim Banga Sanskriti Mancha's pandal, paying homage to educationist Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar on his birth anniversary and acknowledging his monumental contributions to women's education in colonial India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Leningrad: Bootleg Alcohol Claims Lives

Tragedy in Leningrad: Bootleg Alcohol Claims Lives

 Russia
2
Brick & Bolt Launches Advantix: Revolutionizing Commercial Construction in India

Brick & Bolt Launches Advantix: Revolutionizing Commercial Construction in I...

 India
3
Hungary Stands Firm: Viktor Orbán Defies U.S. Call to Drop Russian Energy

Hungary Stands Firm: Viktor Orbán Defies U.S. Call to Drop Russian Energy

 Hungary
4
European Stocks Rise Amid New U.S. Tariffs

European Stocks Rise Amid New U.S. Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025