Left Menu

SUTRA 2025: India Leads in Sustainable Trade and Inclusive Growth

India is spearheading sustainability and inclusion in global markets with SUTRA 2025. The summit will focus on responsible sourcing and sustainable growth through extensive programs impacting millions of farmers. Eminent speakers will discuss transformative themes like regenerative agriculture and gender empowerment across supply chains, propelling India toward a sustainable future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 15:22 IST
SUTRA 2025: India Leads in Sustainable Trade and Inclusive Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to lead in sustainable trade and inclusive growth, India is gearing up for the third edition of SUTRA 2025, slated for October 8–9 in New Delhi. This flagship event underscores India's commitment to responsible sourcing and inclusive growth, a pivotal theme resonating through global markets.

SUTRA 2025, organized by IDH with key partners such as Palladium and NISCOPS, will address India's transformative initiatives in agriculture and trade. Programs like the National Mission on Sustainable Agriculture and the Bharatiya Prakritik Krishi Paddhati are reaching millions of farmers, promoting climate resilience and low-input farming practices.

The summit boasts an impressive lineup of speakers, including government officials and industry leaders, who will delve into critical topics like climate finance for smallholder farmers and gender empowerment in supply chains. This event marks a significant step in aligning India's sustainable priorities with global goals, fostering partnerships for a sustainable future.

TRENDING

1
Transforming Thane: Traffic Solutions and Tourist Ventures

Transforming Thane: Traffic Solutions and Tourist Ventures

 India
2
Calcutta High Court Reverses Deportation of Birbhum Families

Calcutta High Court Reverses Deportation of Birbhum Families

 India
3
Rauf likely to be fined for abusive language and aggressive gestures during game against India: Tournament sources.

Rauf likely to be fined for abusive language and aggressive gestures during ...

 Global
4
China's 'Furniture Kingdom' Resilient Amid U.S. Tariffs

China's 'Furniture Kingdom' Resilient Amid U.S. Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025