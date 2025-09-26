SUTRA 2025: India Leads in Sustainable Trade and Inclusive Growth

In a bid to lead in sustainable trade and inclusive growth, India is gearing up for the third edition of SUTRA 2025, slated for October 8–9 in New Delhi. This flagship event underscores India's commitment to responsible sourcing and inclusive growth, a pivotal theme resonating through global markets.

SUTRA 2025, organized by IDH with key partners such as Palladium and NISCOPS, will address India's transformative initiatives in agriculture and trade. Programs like the National Mission on Sustainable Agriculture and the Bharatiya Prakritik Krishi Paddhati are reaching millions of farmers, promoting climate resilience and low-input farming practices.

The summit boasts an impressive lineup of speakers, including government officials and industry leaders, who will delve into critical topics like climate finance for smallholder farmers and gender empowerment in supply chains. This event marks a significant step in aligning India's sustainable priorities with global goals, fostering partnerships for a sustainable future.