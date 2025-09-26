Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Abhishek Banerjee Criticizes Amit Shah over West Bengal Funds and Cultural Disparities

In a heated address, TMC's Abhishek Banerjee accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of withholding funds owed to West Bengal and disrespecting the state's cultural icons. The critique followed Shah's speech promoting 'Sonar Bangla.' Banerjee highlighted failures in BJP-ruled states and emphasized Bengal's enduring cultural heritage.

Updated: 26-09-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 17:03 IST
Amid rising political tensions, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has taken aim at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing him of withholding funds owed to West Bengal while neglecting the state's cultural landmarks. The fiery criticism comes after Shah's visit to Kolkata, where he promoted the concept of 'Sonar Bangla' or Golden Bengal.

Banerjee lambasted Shah for inaugurating Durga Puja celebrations without addressing the 2019 vandalism of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar's statue at Vidyasagar College. He reminded Shah of the BJP's past oversights and questioned their accomplishments in making 'Sonar' states elsewhere in India.

In his remarks, Banerjee also defended the state government's response to recent heavy rainfall, contrasting TMC's governance approach with the BJP's rhetoric. He called for a public debate with Shah to discuss the alleged Rs 2 lakh crore owed to Bengal, further intensifying the political duel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

