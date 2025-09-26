iQIYI Unveils Dynamic Content & AI Strategy at 2025 iJOY Conference
At the 2025 iJOY Conference, iQIYI announced over 400 new titles and emphasized integrating AI in content creation. CEO Yu GONG highlighted a strategy blending long- and short-form content to revolutionize entertainment. Investments in micro-dramas and innovative IP will continue to enhance user engagement.
At the 2025 iJOY Conference in Shanghai, iQIYI unveiled an ambitious lineup of over 400 new titles for the coming years, signaling a bold strategy to integrate AI and strengthen its IP across content formats.
CEO Yu GONG emphasized the transformative blend of long- and short-form content in reshaping entertainment, supported by AI's impact.
The company plans further investments in micro-dramas, original variety shows, and immersive experiences, enhancing its vibrant ecosystem.
