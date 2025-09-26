iQIYI Unveils Dynamic Content & AI Strategy at 2025 iJOY Conference

At the 2025 iJOY Conference in Shanghai, iQIYI unveiled an ambitious lineup of over 400 new titles for the coming years, signaling a bold strategy to integrate AI and strengthen its IP across content formats.

CEO Yu GONG emphasized the transformative blend of long- and short-form content in reshaping entertainment, supported by AI's impact.

The company plans further investments in micro-dramas, original variety shows, and immersive experiences, enhancing its vibrant ecosystem.