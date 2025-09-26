Sergio Busquets: A Legendary Midfielder Bids Farewell to Soccer

Sergio Busquets, a celebrated figure in soccer and a former Barcelona and Spain midfielder, is bowing out from the game after completing the season with Inter Miami. Known for his strategic prowess, Busquets has been hailed as a key member of Barcelona's legendary squad alongside iconic players like Xavi and Iniesta.

Busquets' career began under Pep Guardiola in 2008 at Barcelona, where he made a significant impact, playing 722 matches. His tenure was marked by winning nine Spanish league championships and three Champions League titles. Despite lacking in speed, Busquets excelled with his tackling, precision passing, and his ability to maintain team balance.

Praising his illustrious career, Barcelona referred to Busquets as a 'cornerstone of the finest Barça side.' With Spain, he achieved notable success, including winning the 2010 World Cup and the 2012 European Championship. Former teammates and rivals have expressed admiration for his talent and character as he prepares to retire.