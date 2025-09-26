Left Menu

Sergio Busquets: A Legendary Midfielder Bids Farewell to Soccer

Sergio Busquets, renowned former Barcelona and Spain midfielder, is set to retire from soccer after his stint with Inter Miami. Celebrated for his exceptional skill, Busquets played a pivotal role alongside Xavi Hernández and Andres Iniesta. His stellar career includes 722 matches for Barcelona and 143 games for Spain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Miami | Updated: 26-09-2025 17:16 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 17:16 IST
Sergio Busquets: A Legendary Midfielder Bids Farewell to Soccer
Sergio Busquets
  • Country:
  • United States

Sergio Busquets, a celebrated figure in soccer and a former Barcelona and Spain midfielder, is bowing out from the game after completing the season with Inter Miami. Known for his strategic prowess, Busquets has been hailed as a key member of Barcelona's legendary squad alongside iconic players like Xavi and Iniesta.

Busquets' career began under Pep Guardiola in 2008 at Barcelona, where he made a significant impact, playing 722 matches. His tenure was marked by winning nine Spanish league championships and three Champions League titles. Despite lacking in speed, Busquets excelled with his tackling, precision passing, and his ability to maintain team balance.

Praising his illustrious career, Barcelona referred to Busquets as a 'cornerstone of the finest Barça side.' With Spain, he achieved notable success, including winning the 2010 World Cup and the 2012 European Championship. Former teammates and rivals have expressed admiration for his talent and character as he prepares to retire.

TRENDING

1
Calcutta High Court Blocks Deportation in Landmark Ruling

Calcutta High Court Blocks Deportation in Landmark Ruling

 India
2
Mizoram's Education Revamp: Common Exams & New Initiatives

Mizoram's Education Revamp: Common Exams & New Initiatives

 India
3
Alyssa Healy Describes Upcoming ICC Women's World Cup as Toughest Yet

Alyssa Healy Describes Upcoming ICC Women's World Cup as Toughest Yet

 India
4
Lewis Hamilton's Heartfelt Decision: Racing Legend Stands by Comatose Roscoe

Lewis Hamilton's Heartfelt Decision: Racing Legend Stands by Comatose Roscoe

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025