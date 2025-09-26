Centennial Celebrations of the 'Bard of Brahmaputra': Honoring the Legacy of Bhupen Hazarika

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu paid tribute to Bhupen Hazarika, the esteemed 'Bard of Brahmaputra', at the 'Statue of Brotherhood' in Lower Dibang Valley. Khandu described Hazarika's music as a timeless force for unity and cultural pride, praising its influence on generations.

During centenary celebrations at Roing, Khandu emphasized Hazarika's commitment to social consciousness and compassion. A museum was inaugurated to preserve his invaluable contributions, while a new commemorative book sheds light on the lesser-known aspects of his life.

The event included unfurling 100 flags and releasing a commemorative book, underscoring Hazarika's global impact and his role in promoting harmony through music. Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein highlighted Hazarika's visionary power in transcending cultural boundaries worldwide.

