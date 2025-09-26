Left Menu

Art Asia Delhi: Bridging Cultures Through Mesmerizing Masterpieces

The Art Asia Delhi fair at Yashobhoomi Convention Centre showcases 760 captivating artworks, uniting 200 artists from diverse cultures, including Korean creator Sung Jae Lee. His piece 'Broken Water' transforms personal anxiety into art. The event fosters cultural understanding through diverse artistic expressions in nine sections.

The Art Asia Delhi fair, currently taking place at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, is a vibrant celebration of artistic diversity, featuring the works of 220 artists across 51 galleries. This event includes 'Broken Water' by Korean artist Sung Jae Lee, an evocative piece inspired by personal experiences.

Sung Jae's artwork not only reflects on the birth of his child but also pays homage to mothers worldwide, utilizing various materials to create a multidimensional experience. His work hangs alongside pieces from renowned names like Park Seo-Bo and emerging talents like Sudipta Das, providing a vast array of artistic perspectives.

Art Asia Delhi stands as a testament to cultural convergence, where creativity thrives in forms ranging from traditional Korean ceramics to futuristic digital installations. The fair highlights the power of art in fostering understanding and connections across nations, drawing art enthusiasts to witness this unique intersection of traditional and contemporary art forms.

