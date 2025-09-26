AdvantAge60: Unleashing the Potential of India's Elders

Celebrating International Day of Older Persons, HelpAge India launched its 'AdvantAge60: Powering Aspirations', aiming to shift societal perceptions of the elderly.

The campaign was unveiled at Delhi's India International Centre, featuring notable figures such as centenarian Professor E.V. Chitnis and actor Raghubir Yadav. Several speakers highlighted the potential contributions of India's ageing population.

CEO Rohit Prasad emphasized the need for creating platforms for elders, urging a reimagining of life's later stages as a time for new opportunities.