AdvantAge60: Unleashing the Potential of India's Elders
HelpAge India launched 'AdvantAge60: Powering Aspirations' to challenge perceptions of ageing and highlight the potential of India's 140 million elderly. The campaign, presented with actor Raghubir Yadav and Professor E.V. Chitnis, stresses the importance of enabling environments for the elderly to actively contribute to society.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 19:34 IST
- Country:
- India
Celebrating International Day of Older Persons, HelpAge India launched its 'AdvantAge60: Powering Aspirations', aiming to shift societal perceptions of the elderly.
The campaign was unveiled at Delhi's India International Centre, featuring notable figures such as centenarian Professor E.V. Chitnis and actor Raghubir Yadav. Several speakers highlighted the potential contributions of India's ageing population.
CEO Rohit Prasad emphasized the need for creating platforms for elders, urging a reimagining of life's later stages as a time for new opportunities.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pakistan's Bold Move Against Cervical Cancer: HPV Vaccination Campaign for Millions
Tragic End: Indian Sailor Found Dead Near Maldives
India's Reform Agenda: A Buffer Against Trade Disruptions
India and Russia Forge Stronger Ties in Agriculture
Empowering Nations: India’s Disaster Risk Reduction Vision