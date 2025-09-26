Tripura Gears Up For Durga Puja with Unprecedented Security Measures
Tripura prepares for its grand Durga Puja with extensive security plans involving 7,750 personnel. Director General of Police Anurag Dhankar announced measures including the installation of 320 CCTV cameras and setting up 241 assistance booths. Organizers urged to manage crowds and control noise pollution.
- Country:
- India
Tripura is setting the stage for a secure and celebratory Durga Puja, as 7,750 security personnel will be deployed, announced Director General of Police Anurag Dhankar. The festival, a significant cultural event in the region, begins on September 28.
In Agartala, the state's bustling capital with over 250 pujas, authorities will enhance surveillance by installing 320 additional CCTV cameras to monitor strategic locations.
Organizers have been encouraged to contribute to safety measures by managing crowds effectively and maintaining manageable noise levels. Dhankar emphasized that special attention would be given to railway stations to accommodate visitors from rural areas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
