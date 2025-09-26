Left Menu

Tripura Gears Up For Durga Puja with Unprecedented Security Measures

Tripura prepares for its grand Durga Puja with extensive security plans involving 7,750 personnel. Director General of Police Anurag Dhankar announced measures including the installation of 320 CCTV cameras and setting up 241 assistance booths. Organizers urged to manage crowds and control noise pollution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 26-09-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 19:53 IST
Tripura Gears Up For Durga Puja with Unprecedented Security Measures
  • Country:
  • India

Tripura is setting the stage for a secure and celebratory Durga Puja, as 7,750 security personnel will be deployed, announced Director General of Police Anurag Dhankar. The festival, a significant cultural event in the region, begins on September 28.

In Agartala, the state's bustling capital with over 250 pujas, authorities will enhance surveillance by installing 320 additional CCTV cameras to monitor strategic locations.

Organizers have been encouraged to contribute to safety measures by managing crowds effectively and maintaining manageable noise levels. Dhankar emphasized that special attention would be given to railway stations to accommodate visitors from rural areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Condemns Western Support for Palestinian Statehood at U.N.

Netanyahu Condemns Western Support for Palestinian Statehood at U.N.

 Global
2
Delhi Police Crackdown: Illegal Immigrants Apprehended in RK Puram

Delhi Police Crackdown: Illegal Immigrants Apprehended in RK Puram

 India
3
Tragic End: Indian Sailor Found Dead Near Maldives

Tragic End: Indian Sailor Found Dead Near Maldives

 Ghana
4
FIFA Bans Seven Players Over Forged Documents in Asian Cup Qualifier

FIFA Bans Seven Players Over Forged Documents in Asian Cup Qualifier

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025