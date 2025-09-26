Left Menu

Delhi's Five-Star Facelift: Government to Host State Events in Luxurious Venues

The Delhi government is partnering with five-star hotels to host major state and cultural events, including a planned international film festival and global investor summit. This initiative is part of a larger push to boost tourism and cultural activities with a budget allocation of Rs 139 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 21:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government is set to enhance the capital's profile by empaneling five-star hotels as official venues for high-level state events. This move aims to elevate the hosting of significant functions involving the chief minister and cabinet, as confirmed by official statements on Friday.

Initiated by the General Administration Department, this strategy includes inviting applications from luxury hotels in the National Capital Territory of Delhi, with a deadline of October 16. Hotels will undergo scrutiny for eligibility before finalizing their empanelment, although the department reserves the right to reject any applications without explanation.

These partnerships will support upcoming high-profile events like an international film festival and a global investor summit. The city's 2025–26 budget earmarks Rs 30 crore for the film festival and Rs 139 crore for tourism and cultural schemes, intending to make Delhi a premier tourist hotspot.

