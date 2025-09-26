Trio Arrested for Provocative Content: Understanding the Role of Music in Social Discord

In a significant development, law enforcement officials have successfully apprehended three individuals on charges of promoting objectionable material on YouTube. The culprits, each assigned a bounty of Rs 25,000, were linked to inflammatory content allegedly insulting Hindu deities, police reported on Friday.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Somen Verma, the detained suspects were actively involved in creating and distributing explicit content during a sacred religious period, purportedly aiming to disrupt social harmony. The incident surfaced earlier this month as the contentious video gained traction online.

Following the filing of an FIR at the Madihan police station, singer Saroj Sargam, alongside her husband and others, faced legal action, while three individuals remained at large. The recent arrests, including Rajveer Singh Yadav, the alleged orchestrator, mark a significant breakthrough in the investigation, officials stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)