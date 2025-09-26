Tourist Spots in Jammu and Kashmir Reopen Post Terror Attack

In a significant move to bolster tourism, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha announced the reopening of 12 tourist spots in Jammu and Kashmir that were closed following a deadly attack in Pahalgam earlier this year.

The closures, affecting nearly 50 locations, were prompted by the terror attack on April 22, which saw heavily armed terrorists kill 26 individuals, predominantly tourists.

Following a comprehensive security review at the UHQ meeting, Sinha confirmed that seven sites in the Kashmir division, including Aru Valley and Rafting Point Yanner, along with five in the Jammu division, like Dagan Top and Shiv Cave, will reopen on September 29.

