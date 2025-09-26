Left Menu

Sinclair Ends TV Blackout of Jimmy Kimmel's Show

Sinclair Broadcast Group concludes its blackout of Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show on ABC affiliate stations after his comments following conservative activist Charlie Kirk's killing. Despite Kimmel’s suspension by ABC, Sinclair and Nexstar preempted the show until its return, emphasizing community interests and national obligations.

Updated: 26-09-2025 23:47 IST
Sinclair Broadcast Group has announced the return of Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show to its ABC affiliate stations, effectively ending a TV blackout that impacted dozens of cities across the United States. The blackout stemmed from comments Kimmel made following the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

On Friday, Sinclair issued a statement emphasizing their commitment to accurate and engaging programming for a broad audience. The company stated its responsibility to offer content that reflects community interests while honoring national network obligations. Kimmel had been suspended by ABC on September 17 due to potential repercussions from the head of the Federal Communications Commission, appointed during Trump's presidency.

Prior to ABC's suspension, Nexstar, another affiliates group, announced intentions to preempt 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', a move echoed by Sinclair. Even after Disney reintroduced Kimmel to its national line-up, Sinclair and Nexstar maintained the preemption until now.

