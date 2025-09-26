Sinclair Ends TV Blackout of Jimmy Kimmel's Show

Sinclair Broadcast Group has announced the return of Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show to its ABC affiliate stations, effectively ending a TV blackout that impacted dozens of cities across the United States. The blackout stemmed from comments Kimmel made following the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

On Friday, Sinclair issued a statement emphasizing their commitment to accurate and engaging programming for a broad audience. The company stated its responsibility to offer content that reflects community interests while honoring national network obligations. Kimmel had been suspended by ABC on September 17 due to potential repercussions from the head of the Federal Communications Commission, appointed during Trump's presidency.

Prior to ABC's suspension, Nexstar, another affiliates group, announced intentions to preempt 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', a move echoed by Sinclair. Even after Disney reintroduced Kimmel to its national line-up, Sinclair and Nexstar maintained the preemption until now.

(With inputs from agencies.)