Unveiling History: Trump Orders Declassification of Amelia Earhart Records

President Donald Trump announced the declassification of all government records about Amelia Earhart, the pioneering aviator who disappeared in 1937. Earhart's mysterious disappearance during her attempt to fly around the world has intrigued millions. The release aims to shed light on her life and final journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-09-2025 03:24 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 03:24 IST
President Donald Trump has declared that he is directing the declassification and public release of all government records concerning Amelia Earhart, the renowned aviator who vanished in 1937 while attempting to circumnavigate the globe.

On Friday, Trump described the story as 'interesting' and noted its widespread fascination, stating that many have inquired about the possibility of making all government information about Earhart public.

Earhart, celebrated as the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean and a pioneer in aviation, disappeared in the South Pacific near New Guinea with her navigator, Fred Noonan. Despite an extensive search, their fate remains one of history's enduring mysteries.

