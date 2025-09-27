Left Menu

Celebrating World Tourism Day 2025 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Lieutenant Governor Admiral D K Joshi of Andaman and Nicobar Islands marked World Tourism Day 2025, highlighting 'Tourism and Sustainable Transformation.' The theme emphasizes tourism as a catalyst for environmental and community benefits. The islands' attractions contribute to holistic development and are acclaimed globally for their natural beauty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Portblair | Updated: 27-09-2025 11:27 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 11:27 IST
Celebrating World Tourism Day 2025 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Lieutenant Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Admiral D K Joshi (Retd), extended his greetings to islanders and tourists alike on the occasion of World Tourism Day 2025.

He highlighted this year's theme, 'Tourism and Sustainable Transformation,' which emphasizes the potential of tourism to foster significant positive transformations, impacting not just the industry, but also the environment and local communities.

Governor Joshi praised the Andaman and Nicobar Islands for their pristine beaches, lush forests, and vibrant coral reefs, positioning them as a preferred destination for global tourists. The local administration views tourism as integral to the islands' comprehensive development.

TRENDING

1
PM inaugurates BSNL’s ‘Swadeshi’ 4G network from Odisha's Jharsuguda.

PM inaugurates BSNL’s ‘Swadeshi’ 4G network from Odisha's Jharsuguda.

 India
2
Singapore's Pharmaceutical Industry Eyes Tariff Exemptions for U.S. Expansion

Singapore's Pharmaceutical Industry Eyes Tariff Exemptions for U.S. Expansio...

 Global
3
Border Security Force Facilitates Repatriation of Pakistani National

Border Security Force Facilitates Repatriation of Pakistani National

 India
4
Elitecon International's Strategic Leap in FMCG with Major Acquisitions

Elitecon International's Strategic Leap in FMCG with Major Acquisitions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025