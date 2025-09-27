Celebrating World Tourism Day 2025 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

The Lieutenant Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Admiral D K Joshi (Retd), extended his greetings to islanders and tourists alike on the occasion of World Tourism Day 2025.

He highlighted this year's theme, 'Tourism and Sustainable Transformation,' which emphasizes the potential of tourism to foster significant positive transformations, impacting not just the industry, but also the environment and local communities.

Governor Joshi praised the Andaman and Nicobar Islands for their pristine beaches, lush forests, and vibrant coral reefs, positioning them as a preferred destination for global tourists. The local administration views tourism as integral to the islands' comprehensive development.