Kerala Villagers Unite Against Proposed Brewery Plant

Villagers in Elappully, Kerala, have staged a protest against a private company's plan to construct a brewery. The opposition, supported by political parties, interrupted site cleaning efforts, fearing the project would worsen local water scarcity. The company clarified that current activities are for pre-construction survey purposes only.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palakkad | Updated: 27-09-2025 13:05 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 13:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the northern district of Kerala, local villagers, including elderly women and children, protested against a private company's planned brewery construction in Elappully. The protest, joined by Congress and BJP workers, began as company workers started clearing the area for a survey.

The villagers halted the earthmover intended for site clearing and vocally opposed the liquor plant, fearing potential impacts on drinking water scarcity. A representative from the company asserted that no construction was intended at this stage, and the action was solely for a contour survey.

Despite this, protesters remain skeptical, asserting the company's true aim is to establish the brewery. They call for government intervention to prioritize community needs over commercial projects perceived as detrimental to local resources.

