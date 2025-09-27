Kerala Villagers Unite Against Proposed Brewery Plant

In the northern district of Kerala, local villagers, including elderly women and children, protested against a private company's planned brewery construction in Elappully. The protest, joined by Congress and BJP workers, began as company workers started clearing the area for a survey.

The villagers halted the earthmover intended for site clearing and vocally opposed the liquor plant, fearing potential impacts on drinking water scarcity. A representative from the company asserted that no construction was intended at this stage, and the action was solely for a contour survey.

Despite this, protesters remain skeptical, asserting the company's true aim is to establish the brewery. They call for government intervention to prioritize community needs over commercial projects perceived as detrimental to local resources.